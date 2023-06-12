trenches along roads pose risk

Contractors working under the Smart City project in Dharamsala have not covered some of the trenches dug up along the roads. Commuters had to face a lot inconvenience negotiating the open trenches as these were filled with slush after the recent rainfall. The authorities should take concrete steps to address the problem to avert accidents. —Saurav Sood, Dharamsala

Palampur-Baijnath road needs immediate repair

The road leading from Palampur to Baijnath is dotted with potholes. The poor condition of the road is leading to traffic jams on the national highway. Heavy rush of tourist vehicles is making the matters worse. The authorities should repair this road soon. —Rajesh Thakur, Palampur

Traffic chaos near parking lots in shimla

The majority of parking lots in Shimla have been constructed adjacent to main roads or highways. Whenever vehicles enter or exit these parking facilities, they obstruct the flow of traffic on these roads. The administration should come up with a plan to streamline traffic near the parking lots. —Ranjan, Shimla

