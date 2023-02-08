Trenches along roads pose threat to motorists in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 7

Deep trenches have been dug up for various development works along almost all main roads passing through Dharamsala city.

The trenches have reportedly been dug up by the PWD, telecommunication companies and contractors working for the Smart City project.

On the main road leading to McLeodganj from the Kotwali market, trenches have been dug along sharp curves. Since there is hardly any streetlight along the road, this can lead to accidents.

Trenches have been dug on the main road passing through the Civil Lines area as well. The contractors have piled up construction material along the road which is further hindering the smooth flow of traffic.

At most places, no signs have been put up to warn commuters. On the road leading to Yol from Dari, the trenches dug by telecom companies often lead to traffic jams.

Sources said that it was mandatory for the contractors digging trenches along various roads to put up reflectors to warn commuters. However, the officials concerned were not forcing the contractors to keep warning signs along trenches.

Sanjay Sharma, spokesperson of the BJP for Kangra parliamentary constituency, said the officials should stop contractors from dumping construction material along roads. At places, the contractors had finished their work but left the muck behind on the roadside, said Suresh Thakur of Dharamsala.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said he would direct the departments concerned to ensure that the safety of commuters travelling on city roads was ensured by putting up warning signs along the trenches.