Trial delayed, HP High Court grants bail to murder accused

Shimla, December 15
The HP High Court has laid down guidelines for speedy trial in lower courts. The court clarified in its order that “whenever charges are framed against the accused, then on the application of the prosecution, the trial court should fix the dates and the schedule for the examination of all prosecution witnesses. While fixing the schedule, the piecemeal summoning of the witnesses should be avoided”.
It stated that the schedule for the examination of all prosecution witnesses be fixed in the presence of the public prosecutor as well as the defence counsel.
Justice Virender Singh passed the directions on the bail application of a murder accused. The petitioner contended that he had been in judicial custody since his arrest on September 10, 2019. The prosecution, in the present case, had cited 43 witnesses, and out of which, till date, only four witnesses had been examined. The challan in the case was filed on December 6, 2019.
The petitioner sought bail on the ground of the delayed trial. The pace of the trial was put forward as a ground to demonstrate that his fundamental right of speedy trial was violated, guaranteed under Article 21.
While granting bail, the court observed that “keeping in view the number of witnesses, as mentioned in the list, the chances of the conclusion of the trial against the petitioner in near future are not so bright. As such, no useful purpose will be served by keeping him in judicial custody for an indefinite period.”
