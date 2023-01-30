Trial management system launched in Himachal for speedy verdict in murder cases

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

In view of the large pendency of murder cases in the courts, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has introduced a robust trial management system from January 12 to ensure speedy trial of murder cases.

As per the system, the pendency of murder cases is reviewed by the DGP personally on a weekly basis during Monday meetings. It is also reviewed how many witnesses, including police personnel and private individuals, are appearing in the courts for testimony in the trials of murder cases.

Data released by the state police headquarters revealed that a total of 974 murder cases have been registered in the state in the past 10 years. After completing the investigation, the police presented challans of these cases in respective courts for trial within a period of 90 days of registration.

Currently, 457 murder cases are pending in various courts of the state. Of these, 269 cases (58.8%) are pending for more than two years, 100 cases (21.8%) for more than one year whereas the remaining 88 cases (19.2%) are pending in courts for less than one year.

The DGP had started the robust trial management system for cases under the NDPS Act in March 2021 and rape and POCSO Act cases in July 2022. The system is giving fruitful results as the courts are delivering speedy judgements in these cases.

