Trials for sports hostels to begin today

Shimla, May 1

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department will hold selection trials in various disciplines for admission to sports hostels being run by the department for the session 2024-25.

The regular students of government recognised schools, who are interested in seeking admission to these hostels, should be between the age group of 13 to 18 years. For hockey, the female players should be in the 12-18 age group.

The department will provide free coaching/training to the players admitted into these hostels after the trials.

The volleyball trials for boys for sports hostel, Rohru, will be held on May 2 at GBSSS, Rohru, while those for girls for the sports hostel at Jubbal will be held at GGSSS, Jubbal, on May 4.

Volleyball trials for boys for the sports hostel at Matiana will be held on May 6 at GSSS, Matiana. Basketball trials for girls for the sports hostel in Sarkaghat will be held on May 2 at GMSSS, Sarkaghat, while those for boys for the hostel in Paprola will be held on May 4 at GSSS, Paprola. Hockey trials for girls for the Majra sports hostel in Sirmaur will be held at GSSS, Majra, on May 2. Hockey trials for boys for sports hostel in Naduan will be held on May 6 at GBSSS, Naduan, and football trials for boys for sports hostel in Rohru will be held at GBSSS, Rohru, on May 4.

