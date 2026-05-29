Trials for volleyball tournament at Sanjauli on June 5

The first Anti-Chitta Under-21 District Level Volleyball Championship (Boys) is being organised during the Shimla Summer Film Festival, the selection trials for which will be held at at the Municipal Corporation ground at Sanjauli on June 5. Additional District Magistrate, Shimla, Pankaj Sharma said that players would be required to bring their original documents confirming the date of their birth and Aadhaar cards for the selection trials. To ensure good participation and the selection of the best talent, the trials are being held to form three district volleyball teams to represent Shimla in the tournament. Only players born on or after January 1, 2006, are eligible.

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Sharma said to keep the youth away from drugs and make them aware about the ill-effects of drugs, a campaign had been started and the volleyball competition was being organised as part of it. He said the winning team would receive a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

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