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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tribal Festival-2026 begins with colourful procession, traditional Nati in Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong

Tribal Festival-2026 begins with colourful procession, traditional Nati in Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong

Procession offeres visitors and residents a glimpse into the unique traditions and religious practices of Lahaul-Spiti

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 07:48 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The opening day of Tribal Festival witnessed a unique confluence of the region’s tribal heritage, religious traditions, folk art, music and cultural practices.
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The much-awaited Tribal Festival-2026, one of the major cultural events of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti, began on a grand note in Keylong on Friday evening with a vibrant procession showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, religious traditions and folk customs.

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The opening procession featured a colourful display of local traditions, with residents and cultural groups participating in traditional attire. Lamas and Buddhist monks from various monasteries also joined the procession in their customary robes, adding a distinct spiritual and cultural dimension to the celebrations.

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The procession offered visitors and residents a glimpse into the unique traditions and religious practices of Lahaul-Spiti. The participation of local communities reflected the deep-rooted cultural identity and traditional values of the tribal region.

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Following the procession, a traditional puja and religious ceremony was conducted at the festival venue. Lamas from different monasteries performed the rituals according to established Buddhist religious and cultural traditions and prayed for the successful and peaceful conduct of the festival.

Dancing together to the beats of traditional folk music, the participants presented a vibrant picture of community spirit, cultural pride and harmony.

Dancing together to the beats of traditional folk music, the participants presented a vibrant picture of community spirit, cultural pride and harmony.

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The formal inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and SDM Keylong Kunika Akers, besides other dignitaries and local residents. MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and SDM Kunika Akers jointly lit the ceremonial lamp to formally inaugurate Tribal Festival-2026.

The celebrations gained further momentum after the inaugural ceremony with a grand traditional Nati performance. The lively folk music and traditional dance transformed the atmosphere into a festive celebration. MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and SDM Kunika Akers also enthusiastically joined local residents and artists in the Nati.

Dancing together to the beats of traditional folk music, the participants presented a vibrant picture of community spirit, cultural pride and harmony. The performance highlighted the enduring popularity of Nati and its important place in the social and cultural life of Lahaul-Spiti.

The opening procession featured a colourful display of local traditions, with residents and cultural groups participating in traditional attire.

The opening procession featured a colourful display of local traditions, with residents and cultural groups participating in traditional attire.

The opening day of Tribal Festival witnessed a unique confluence of the region’s tribal heritage, religious traditions, folk art, music and cultural practices. From the colourful procession and traditional rituals to the grand Nati, every segment of the inaugural programme reflected the distinctive cultural identity of Lahaul-Spiti.

The festival is not only an important platform for showcasing the region’s rich tribal culture and heritage to visitors from across the country and beyond, but also plays a significant role in connecting the younger generation with its traditional customs and cultural roots.

A series of cultural programmes, competitions and other activities will be organised in Keylong during the coming days as part of Tribal Festival-2026. The event is expected to provide further opportunities for local artists, cultural groups and communities to showcase the diverse traditions and artistic heritage of Lahaul-Spiti.

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