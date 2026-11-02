DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tribal grace: Sirmaur’s Hattee culture gets national spotlight in Gujarat

Tribal grace: Sirmaur’s Hattee culture gets national spotlight in Gujarat

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Around 80 artistes from the Sirmaur district presented traditional folk dances at an event organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.
Advertisement

Sirmaur’s Hattee folk culture found a national platform at the National Unity Day celebrations held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, where 80 artistes from the district presented traditional folk dances in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries were also present.

Advertisement

Led by internationally acclaimed folk artiste Dr Joginder Habbi and Kailash Sharma, the cultural troupe showcased the traditional dance forms and attire of the Hattee community from the Giri Paar region of Sirmaur. The performance was organised under the guidance of Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi, Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, and the supervision of Programme Officer Rajesh Bakshi.

Advertisement

Artistes dressed in traditional Hattee attire, including Ghaghtu, Jhagtu, Dhathu, Loiya, Suthan and traditional caps, presented the region’s folk traditions. Renowned Himachali folk singer Chandra Mohan Thakur, along with Chaman Lal, Dr Ishwar Sharma, Mahima Nand and other cultural associates, also contributed to the presentation.

According to Dr Habbi, rehearsals for the cultural programme involving thousands of artistes were held from October 22 to 30. The final presentation on October 31 featured around 5,000 artistes, including nearly 3,000 from Gujarat and 2,000 from other states. More than 50 folk dance forms and eight classical dance styles were represented in the programme, presented in eight groups.

Advertisement

The 12-minute cultural performance was based on the themes of Vande Mataram, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and national unity. A dance-drama on a Naxal-free India was also presented by artistes of the National School of Drama.

Dr Habbi said representing Hattee tribal culture at a prestigious national-level celebration was a matter of pride for Sirmaur.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts