Tribal grace: Sirmaur’s Hattee culture gets national spotlight in Gujarat

Sirmaur’s Hattee folk culture found a national platform at the National Unity Day celebrations held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, where 80 artistes from the district presented traditional folk dances in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries were also present.

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Led by internationally acclaimed folk artiste Dr Joginder Habbi and Kailash Sharma, the cultural troupe showcased the traditional dance forms and attire of the Hattee community from the Giri Paar region of Sirmaur. The performance was organised under the guidance of Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi, Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, and the supervision of Programme Officer Rajesh Bakshi.

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Artistes dressed in traditional Hattee attire, including Ghaghtu, Jhagtu, Dhathu, Loiya, Suthan and traditional caps, presented the region’s folk traditions. Renowned Himachali folk singer Chandra Mohan Thakur, along with Chaman Lal, Dr Ishwar Sharma, Mahima Nand and other cultural associates, also contributed to the presentation.

According to Dr Habbi, rehearsals for the cultural programme involving thousands of artistes were held from October 22 to 30. The final presentation on October 31 featured around 5,000 artistes, including nearly 3,000 from Gujarat and 2,000 from other states. More than 50 folk dance forms and eight classical dance styles were represented in the programme, presented in eight groups.

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The 12-minute cultural performance was based on the themes of Vande Mataram, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and national unity. A dance-drama on a Naxal-free India was also presented by artistes of the National School of Drama.

Dr Habbi said representing Hattee tribal culture at a prestigious national-level celebration was a matter of pride for Sirmaur.