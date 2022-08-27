Tribal status soon, Himachal CM tells Hattee community

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 26

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today assured the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area in Sirmaur district that it would soon receive good news, as the state government had effectively taken up their demand for tribal status with the Union government.

Thakur was addressing a public meeting at Renukaji as part of the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Sirmaur. He said that the son of the soil, Dr YS Parmar, had spearheaded the struggle for a separate identity for Himachal and also become its first Chief Minister.

He said that it was strange that opposition leaders were agitated over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the state. He reminded them that it was the Prime Minister who granted Rs 800 crore as special financial assistance to the state. He added that the Congress was a sinking ship and most of its leaders were quitting the party.

The Chief Minister reminded local people about various developmental projects executed in the Renukaji Assembly constituency during the tenure of his government. He said that Rs 62.95 crore had been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission on the construction of 20 drinking water supply schemes and Rs 10.56 crore on the Khala-Kayar-Koti road.

He said that a Mini Secretariat building had been constructed at Sangrah at a cost of Rs 7.07 crore and a Degree College had also been sanctioned. Over 175 km roads had been constructed in the area, he added. “As many as 4,643 free gas connections have been provided to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana in Sirmaur district. Besides, a 33/11 KV electric sub station has also been inaugurated at Sangrah,” he added.

Earlier, Thakur visited the famous Maa Renukaji and Parshuram Temple and performed puja there. State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal were present on the occasion.

#jai ram thakur #Sirmaur #solan