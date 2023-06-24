Tribute paid to ex-CM Virbhadra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

Several programmes were organised across the state on the birth anniversary of former Chief Miniter Virbhadra Singh. The Congress celebrated the day as ‘Vikas Divas’. In all blocks of the state, blood donation and medical camps were organised. Congress leaders, office-bearers and workers donated blood and gave fruit to patients in hospitals.

The state-level programme was organised at the state Congress headquarters in Shimla. A large number of party leaders, office-bearers and workers paid their respects to the departed leader amid recitation of bhajans.

Congress state president Pratibha Singh said that though Virbhadra Singh was no more, his guidance and blessings would always remain with the people of the state. “Development works carried out by him will always inspire us to take the state forward. Celebrating this day as Vikas Divas is a true tribute to him,” she added.

In Harmirpur district, Congress leaders today paid tribute to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary at various functions organised in the five Assembly segments.

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, District Congress Committee president and Chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, said that the Congress would never forget the contributions of Virbhadra Singh, who had dedicated his life to the party.