Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tribute to the three sons of Chamba

Tribute to the three sons of Chamba

Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
District adminstration officials and ex-servicemen commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Chamba on Saturday.
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tributes were paid to the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War, in Chamba. The programme was organised by the District Sainik Welfare Department, Chamba, and witnessed the participation of senior officials, ex-servicemen, and NCC cadets. This year marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, paid floral tributes to the three bravehearts from Chamba district who were martyred during the Kargil War. He remembered the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers and emphasised the importance of honouring their valour and legacy.

During the event, retired military personnel, who had served during the Kargil War, were also felicitated for their contributions. The gathering also took a collective pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

Deputy Director of the Sainik Welfare Department, Captain (retd) Anumeha Parashar, highlighted the significance of the day, noting that the sacrifices of the martyrs continue to inspire generations. She stated that three soldiers from Chamba district had made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, and today’s event was a heartfelt tribute to their memory.

Prominent attendees included Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav; Additional Deputy Commissioner Aparajita Chandel; and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Ravi Vaidh, president of the Chamba Ex-Servicemen League; among other dignitaries.

