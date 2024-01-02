Tributes paid to Capt Mridul

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 1

Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with officers of the district administration and the police, paid tributes to martyr Capt Mridul Sharma on behalf of the state government here today. Capt Mridul (26), a native of Hamirpur town, had laid down his life while fighting Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir while patrolling the line of control on January 1, 2004. The 26-year-old officer made the supreme sacrifice in an ambush attack by terrorists. He was awarded Sena Medal for the display of exemplary courage during insurgency.

Bittu said that Capt Mridul’s supreme sacrifice would be remembered for ever. He added that the Shaheed Samarak being constructed in the town would be completed at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Akriti Sharma, SDM Manish Soni and other officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.

