Tributes paid to former minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today led the House in paying tributes to six-time former MLA Mansa Ram. He passed away on January 14 this year.

He said, “Mansa Ramji has the distinction of being a minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Ministers Dr YS Parmar, Thakur Ram Lal, Virbhadra Singh and PK Dhumal.” Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “He was a down to earth man and had cordial relations with everyone,” he added.