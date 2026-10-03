Tributes paid to Gandhi, Shastri in Hamirpur

Tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at a programme organised by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation at Gandhi Chowk on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Sharma Bittu said Mahatma Gandhi secured India’s independence through the power of truth and non-violence. He said many other nations across the world had also achieved freedom by following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. He said Lal Bahadur Shastri provided strong leadership to the country during a challenging period. Both the leaders continue to serve as sources of inspiration for every Indian, he added.

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Ram Chandra Pathania, Chairman of the Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank; APMC Chairman Ajay Sharma; District Congress president Suman Bharti; senior party leader Dr Pushpendra Verma; ADC Abhishek Garg; Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rakesh Sharma; Naib Tehsildar Jagdish Thakur and other officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

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Others present on the occasion included Civil Supplies Corporation Board of Directors member Vikram Sharma; Skill Development Corporation District Coordinator Nisha Katoch; Block Congress president Sunil Kumar; and Congress leaders Rajesh Anand, Vivek Katoch, Jyoti Khanna, Purushottam Kalia, RC Dogra, Dr Harsh Kalia, Manoj Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Nishant Sharma and Rajat Rana, besides NSUI president Tony Thakur.

Tributes were also paid to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Participants recalled the contributions of both leaders to the nation and pledged to follow their ideals.