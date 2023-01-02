Tributes paid to martyr Capt Mridul Sharma

Hamirpur, January 1
The district administration paid tributes to martyr Capt Mridul Sharma here today.
The 26-year-old Army officer sacrificed his life on January 1, 2004. He was on night patrolling after getting information on terrorist intrusion on the India-Pakistan border in the Peer Panjal ranges in Jammu and Kashmir when he was ambushed by terrorists. His team included Naib Subedar Satyaveer Singh Shekhavat and jawans Prasanna Kumar, Pankaj and Dinesh Singh.
MLA Asheesh Sharma said the government had proposed to construct a Shaheed Smarak in the town at the cost of Rs 68 lakh and the district administration had received the initial funding of Rs 18 lakh. “The construction of the memorial will be started soon.
ADC Jitender Sanjta, Tehsildar Anil Mankotia, Army personnel and family members of the martyr were also present on the occasion.
