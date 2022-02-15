Tributes paid to Pulwama martyrs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

The ex-servicemen residing in and around Baldwara tehsil of Mandi district assembled to pay tributes to the 40 soldiers of the CRPF who attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway three years back. They lighted candles and observed a two-minute silence in their memory.

Addressing the ex-servicemen, Capt Jagdish Verma, state president of Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of HP, said, “On this fateful day, as usual our convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was moving from Jammu to Srinagar when around 3 pm, the convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in Pulwama of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.” He said people were indebted to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country.

“The Pulwama attack was one of the deadliest terror attacks in which 40 personnel of the CRPF and a 22-year-old suicide bomber were killed,” he added. —