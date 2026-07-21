Trilokpur Temple passes Rs 23-cr budget; streamlines donation accounting

The Trilokpur Temple Trust approved an estimated budget of Rs 23 crore for financial year 2026-27 at a meeting presided over by Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma at her office in Nahan on Monday. Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki attended the meeting as a special invitee. The approved budget would be utilised for developmental, construction and charitable activities undertaken by the Temple Trust.

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The Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Temple Trust Commissioner, said that the Trust had prepared detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cash counting to ensure transparency. Under the new system, cash collections would be counted three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules. She added that the Trust’s financial transactions would also be audited periodically to maintain accountability.

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The meeting also decided to construct a new gaushala at Trilokpur having a capacity to accommodate around 1,000 cattle. Besides, the Trust would provide financial assistance for the restoration of the historic Lord Parshuram (Miya Temple) in Nahan.

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Solanki urged the temple authorities to provide drinking water and three-phase electricity at the nearby Mata Lalita Temple. He also directed the officials of the department concerned to improve basic civic amenities in Trilokpur and surrounding villages, particularly electricity, drinking water, roads and ambulance services.

Solanki instructed the Temple Trust officials to ensure the availability of JCB machines for carrying out emergency restoration works and disaster management operations in Trilokpur and nearby villages. Nahan SDM Rajeev Sankhyan, who is also the Joint Commissioner of the Temple Trust, presented the agenda items at the meeting.