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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Triumph FC Mandi wins inaugural futsal championship

Triumph FC Mandi wins inaugural futsal championship

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Triumph FC Mandi team after winning the tournament in Mandi.
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Triumph FC Mandi emerged the champions of the inaugural All Open Futsal Championship organised by Triumph FC Himachal at Paddal Ground in Mandi district yesterday. Mandi Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Jitender Sharma was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

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Triumph FC Himachal president Sushant Sharma said 10 teams participated in the championship, which witnessed competitive matches and strong performances from the participating sides.

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In the first semifinal, STC FC B faced Triumph Youth Club Mandi. Both teams displayed attacking football, with the first half ending 2-2. STC FC B stepped up its performance after the break, scoring five more goals to register a convincing 7-2 victory and book its place in the final.

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The second semifinal saw Triumph FC Mandi take on Sundernagar FC B. Triumph FC Mandi played an aggressive attacking game and defeated Sundernagar FC B 9-5 to secure its place in the title clash.

The final between Triumph FC Mandi and STC FC B produced an entertaining contest, with Triumph FC Mandi holding a narrow 3-2 lead at half-time. The Mandi side increased the pressure in the second half and extended its advantage to 6-3. Its fast-paced attacking play helped it stretch the lead further to 10-3.

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STC FC B fought back in the closing stages and scored two goals but could not complete the comeback. Triumph FC Mandi eventually won the final 10-5 to lift the championship trophy.

The organisers said the successful completion of the championship marked an important step towards promoting futsal and providing local players with a competitive platform in Mandi.

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