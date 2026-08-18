Triumph FC’s futsal championship begins in Mandi

The first-ever All Open Futsal Championship, organised by Triumph FC Himachal, was formally inaugurated here on Sunday by chief guest Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mandi.

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Triumph FC president Sushant Sharma said 10 teams are participating in the tournament. He said the club aims to encourage youth to stay away from drugs and take up sports.

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The opening match between Triumph Youth Club Mandi and Kendriya Vidyalaya Mandi FC witnessed an exciting contest, with Triumph Youth Club Mandi securing an 11-9 victory. In the second match, Sundernagar FC B defeated STC FC A 18-5.

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The third match between All-Starz FC and Taksila FC ended in a 2-2 draw, with All-Starz FC eventually winning the penalty shootout 5-4. Sundernagar FC A defeated Balh FC 6-2 in the fourth match. In the fifth match, Triumph Youth Club Mandi registered a commanding 16-2 victory over All-Starz FC.

District Football Association representative Rajender Gupta, Leela Vilas, football coach Vikram Bisht, Vijay Raj Sharma, Triumph FC head coach Dharampal, manager Vivek Katoch, patron Dr Rishabh Sharma, Akash, Samaridh and Manish were present on the occasion.