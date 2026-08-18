Triund’s rising footfall triggers new rule: Carry your waste back

The mountains may absorb footsteps, but they cannot digest plastic. As trekking trails across Himachal Pradesh struggle under the pressure of rising tourist footfall, the Dharamsala Forest Circle is turning the waste problem into a question of personal responsibility: whatever a trekker carries into the mountains must come back out.

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Under a new waste-management initiative that came into force on August 11, trekkers are required to collect the waste they generate during their journey and bring it back with them. At forest check-posts, they will be provided with reusable or recyclable garbage bags in which to store the waste. A refundable security deposit of Rs 500 will also be collected.

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The deposit will be returned when trekkers come back and present the garbage bag along with the receipt issued at the entry point. Forest officials will conduct a basic verification to ensure that the non-biodegradable material recorded at the time of entry has been brought back. Failure to return the waste will result in forfeiture of the security deposit.

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The Triund trek is the first route to come under the new waste-management system. The initiative will subsequently be extended to other trekking routes under the Dharamsala Forest Circle.

But the Forest Department insists that the Rs 500 is not meant to be a revenue-generating penalty. Rather, it is designed to create a behavioural shift among visitors to some of the region’s most fragile landscapes.

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“Repeated failure to ensure compliance may lead to temporary or permanent blacklisting and revocation of trekking permits in the Dharamsala Forest Circle. The goal of this initiative is habit transformation and eco-conservation, not revenue generation,” said Amit Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Dharamsala.

The Dharamsala Forest Circle comprises the Dharamsala, Nurpur and Palampur forest divisions. Other important trekking trails include Kareri, Himani Chamunda, Kunjar Mahadev and Pallachak.

Triund, in particular, illustrates the scale of the challenge. Considered one of Himachal’s most accessible high-altitude treks, it attracts thousands of domestic and international visitors every year. Nearly 77,000 trekkers were recorded on the trail during the 2025-26 financial year. Between April and July this year alone, around 33,000 domestic tourists and 600 foreign nationals undertook the trek.

With every visitor comes a stream of packaged food, bottled water and other consumer products. Plastic bottles, snack wrappers and discarded packaging can remain in the environment long after visitors have left.

For a mountain ecosystem, such litter is far more than an eyesore.

Plastic waste can be accidentally ingested by wildlife, degrade habitats and contaminate the surroundings. Food packaging may attract animals towards human activity, altering their natural behaviour, while plastic and other synthetic materials can persist in the environment for years.

The department hopes the new system will eventually eliminate non-biodegradable waste from forest trekking routes and make some of Himachal’s busiest trails examples of responsible eco-tourism.

“By this initiative, we expect the eradication of plastic bottles, food wrappers and non-biodegradable litter across all the forest trekking routes in the Dharamsala circle and aim to transform high-traffic trails into cleaner, world-class eco-tourism models for the broader Himalayan region,” Sharma said.

The move also comes as the department works to address the wider environmental impact of increasing footfall on the Triund trail. Managing waste at the source, officials believe, will be more effective than relying entirely on workers to collect litter scattered along the route.

The department has already installed dustbins at several locations on the trail. But the new approach goes a step further by making trekkers responsible for the waste generated during their trek, rather than expecting the mountain ecosystem or sanitation workers to bear the burden.

The Forest Department is also planning several measures to improve visitor facilities at Triund. A water-supply project is being planned to bring water to the trekking site from Laka in the Dhauladhar range. The project is estimated to cost Rs 34 lakh.

The availability of a reliable water source could also help reduce dependence on packaged drinking water, one of the most visible sources of plastic waste on popular trekking routes.

Bio-digester toilets are proposed along the trekking route to improve sanitation, while rain shelters are also being planned to protect trekkers from sudden weather changes in the mountains.

The challenge, however, is not simply one of infrastructure. It is also about changing the mindset that treats a wilderness trail as an extension of an urban tourist destination.

A mountain trail has no municipal waste collection system waiting at the other end. There is no regular garbage truck climbing steep slopes to collect discarded bottles and wrappers. Every piece of waste left behind eventually becomes part of an ecosystem that evolved without it.

The Dharamsala Forest Circle’s approach therefore rests on a simple principle: carry it in, carry it back.

The Rs 500 deposit is only the mechanism. The larger objective is to make responsible behaviour an inseparable part of the trekking experience.

As visitor numbers continue to rise, the success of Himachal’s eco-tourism destinations may ultimately depend not on how many people the mountains can accommodate, but on how responsibly those people leave them.

The real measure of a trek, perhaps, should not be the summit photograph or the number of kilometres covered. It should be whether the mountain looks exactly as it did before the trekker arrived.