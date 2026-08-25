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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Truck carrying pilgrims from Haryana falls into gorge in Himachal's Una, 30 injured

Truck carrying pilgrims from Haryana falls into gorge in Himachal's Una, 30 injured

Vehicle carrying about 50 devotees toppled near Pir Nigaha shrine; one seriously injured referred to PGI Chandigarh

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Our Correspondent
Una (HP), Updated At : 12:18 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Injured persons being given first aid at a hospital after a road accident near Pir Nigaha shrine in Una district on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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At least 30 persons were reported injured after a truck carrying pilgrims from Indri in Haryana met with an accident near the Pir Nigaha shrine in Una subdivision in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

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The incident occurred after the devotees began their journey to the Sri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district after paying obeisance at the Pir Nigaha shrine.

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Soon after the truck departed from Pir Nigaha, the driver reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp bend, following which the vehicle toppled over and slipped into a gorge.

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The injured were taken to the Una district hospital. The vehicle was carrying about 50 devotees.

Medical Superintendent of the Una Zonal Hospital, Dr Sanjay Mankotia, said about 30 injured patients had been brought to the hospital.

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He said most of the patients had suffered multiple injuries, including fractures, adding that one seriously injured patient had been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Una district administration has provided medical assistance to all the injured persons, while details of those injured and the exact cause of the accident are being verified.

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