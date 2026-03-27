Truck carrying pilgrims overturns in Dehra, 36 hurt

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In an accident in the Dehra area, a truck carrying pilgrims overturned near Dhawala village in the Dehra subdivision on Thursday evening. As many as 36 passengers were reportedly injured.
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According to initial reports, all the passengers were residents of Malot in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Punjab. They were returning home after offering prayers at the Jwalamukhi temple.
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Police said that upon receiving information about the incident, a rescue team comprising police and home guard volunteers rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Dehra Civil Hospital for treatment.
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Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
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