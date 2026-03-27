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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Truck carrying pilgrims overturns in Dehra, 36 hurt

Truck carrying pilgrims overturns in Dehra, 36 hurt

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:40 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Cases have been registered against drivers of both heavy vehicles. File
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In an accident in the Dehra area, a truck carrying pilgrims overturned near Dhawala village in the Dehra subdivision on Thursday evening. As many as 36 passengers were reportedly injured.

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According to initial reports, all the passengers were residents of Malot in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Punjab. They were returning home after offering prayers at the Jwalamukhi temple.

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Police said that upon receiving information about the incident, a rescue team comprising police and home guard volunteers rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Dehra Civil Hospital for treatment.

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Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

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