Truck driver held, poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 21

The Una police today arrested a truck driver from Bangana subdivision in Una for allegedly possessing 1.22 kg of poppy husk.

In a press release issued here, SP Arijit Sen Thakur said a police party from Jol police post in Bangana subdivision was on patrol duty. After the police party got suspicious, they searched the vehicle. After thorough checking a bag containing 1.22 kg of the contraband was recovered.

The accused, identified as Gurbaksh Singh, a resident of Makrehad village of Bangana in Una district, has been arrested and a case under the NDPS Act registered.