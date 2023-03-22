Truck driver held, poppy husk seized

UNA, MARCH 21
The Una police today arrested a truck driver from Bangana subdivision in Una for allegedly possessing 1.22 kg of poppy husk.
In a press release issued here, SP Arijit Sen Thakur said a police party from Jol police post in Bangana subdivision was on patrol duty. After the police party got suspicious, they searched the vehicle. After thorough checking a bag containing 1.22 kg of the contraband was recovered.
The accused, identified as Gurbaksh Singh, a resident of Makrehad village of Bangana in Una district, has been arrested and a case under the NDPS Act registered.
