Truck driver held with 108 kg poppy husk

UNA, FEBRUARY 24
The Una police arrested a resident of Singan village in Haroli subdivision and recovered 108 kg of poppy husk from him late last night.
According to SP Arijit Sen Thakur, the police got information that the contraband was being smuggled into Una from Punjab. Around midnight, a truck was intercepted at the interstate barrier at Bathu village. On searching, 108 kg of poppy husk packed in four bags was recovered.
Truck driver Suraj Prakash was booked under the NDPS Act. In another incident, Rakesh Kumar of Kangra was nabbed in Parab village of Una for possessing 40.61 gm heroin and booked under the NDPS Act.
