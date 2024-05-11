Truck driver missing, 3 injured in two Chamba road accidents

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 10

A truck driver went missing after his vehicle veered off the road and fell into Ravi river near Khadamukh on the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway yesterday.

The police said Yog Raj (45), a resident of Tarala village, was going from Chamba to Bharmour with the truck loaded with cement bags when he lost control over the vehicle at Dhakog.

The car that fell into a ravine in Chamba district. Tribune photo

The accident site, surrounded by mountains, posed a significant challenge for emergency responders. The incident came to light on Friday morning when a passer-by noticed the partially submerged truck in the Ravi and alerted the authorities.

Responding to the call, a team from the Bharmour police station arrived at the scene. Despite their efforts and assistance from locals, there was no trace of the driver till the filing of this report. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said a case had been registered and a search operation was on.

The missing driver is also up-pradhan of Janghi panchayat. Pradhan Ranjita Devi has expressed her shock over the incident.

Meanwhile, in another road accident, three people were injured when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Chakoli on the Salooni-Kihar road in Salooni subdivision of the district.

The injured have been identified as Tahir Khan, Mustaq and Juber, all residents of nearby villages.

According to reports, the trio was returning home from a wedding ceremony when driver lost control over the vehicle near Chakoli, causing it to veer off the road. The locals rushed to the scene to provide assistance and initiate rescue operations while a police rescue team also arrived at the spot.

They rushed the injured to Community Health Centre, Kihar, from where they were referred to the Chamba Medical College. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba