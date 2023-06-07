Truck overturns at Nahan, diversion of liquor detected

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 6

Exposing the illicit liquor trade, a truck carrying 300 boxes of illicit country liquor, overturned on the Nahan-Shimla highway near Carmel Convent at Nahan last night.

The driver and helper of the truck fled after the incident which led to a traffic jam as vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway. Police had to intervene to clear the traffic and ensure smooth inflow of the vehicles.

Enquires made by the officials of the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) revealed that 700 boxes of country liquor meant for Chamba were dispatched from a factory last evening at 6.30 pm. The liquor was manufactured at a Kala Amb-based distillery that started production a month ago.

The truck was untraced and no contact could be established with its driver by the staff of the STED since this morning. An alert was sounded in various districts by the STED officials to trace the vehicle. The officials feared that the licensed supply had been diverted through this truck for unauthorised sale.

Himanshu Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, STED, Sirmaur, said 700 boxes of liquor were dispatched for Chamba from the Kala Amb-based distillery last evening. It seems 300 boxes were siphoned off mid-way and were being diverted elsewhere.