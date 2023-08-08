Truck plunges into river on Nalagarh-Swarghat road, driver killed

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 7

The driver of a truck (HP 20J 0983) was killed while his helper was injured when the vehicle broke the railing of Mahadev bridge and fell into the river on the Nalagarh-Swarghat road this morning.

The mishap occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the river.

The locals rushed to rescue the duo who were taken to Community Health Centre, Nalagarh, for treatment. The helper sustained injuries while the driver, identified as Hardeep Singh of Nangal Khurd village in Una district, succumbed to his injures during treatment.

