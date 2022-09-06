Truck rams into 4 vehicles in Baddi, four injured

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 5

Four persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh were injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Sikka hotel in the Baddi industrial area this morning. All vehicles were severely damaged in the mishap.

The truck was going towards Katha when it developed a mechanical defect and the driver could not apply brakes. The truck first rammed into a tractor and then hit three cars before stopping.

DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said that a truck (HP 64 B 2421) hit four vehicles (three cars and a tractor). Those injured are Ravi Kumar (22), a resident of Aligarh, Rajwati (37) and Asarfi (36), both hailing from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, and Shakila (38), also a resident of Uttar Pradesh. They were taken to a local hospital.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver and a probe is underway.

#Baddi #solan