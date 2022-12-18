 Truckers-Adani group meeting inconclusive : The Tribune India

Truckers-Adani group meeting inconclusive

Lower freight rates proposed due to mounting losses at ACC plant, says ACL mgmt

Solan DC Kritika Kulhari convenes a meeting on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 17

Mounting losses at the cement manufacturing plant of ACC Ltd at Gagal village in Bilaspur district forced the Adani group management to reduce the freight rate there as well as at the plant of its sister concern Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat in Solan district.

Stalemate over transportation rates

  • Transporters decline to accept a freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km as against the existing rates of Rs 11.41 PTPK & Rs 10.58 PTPK
  • As many as 2,979 trucks are engaged in transportation work with the ACL plant at Darlaghat

The management of ACL, Darlaghat, put forth these views at a meeting convened by the district administration to resolve the stalemate. The representatives of eight transporter societies also attended the meeting. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

The Adani group had acquired the ACC plant at Gagal and the ACL plant at Darlaghat recently. It shut down manufacturing operations at both plants on December 15 after transporters declined to accept a drastically reduced freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) as against the existing rates of Rs 11.41 PTPK and Rs 10.58 PTPK, respectively.

According to the ACL management, the decision to reduce the freight rates was taken as a precautionary step to prevent further losses, as profits in the two units had declined for the past few months. However, no data was presented about financial losses to the transporters. The losses at the ACC plant at Gagal were more pronounced.

To break the stalemate, the transporters proposed to resume work at the existing rate of Rs 10.58 PTPK and hold talks to amicably resolve the issue before March 31, 2023. A proposal to transport cement at the rate of Rs 9.06 PTPK, as applicable to the state government, was also floated.

As the freight rate was higher for the ACC plant, the transporters proposed to resume operations at the existing freight charges of the ACL plant at Darlaghat. As many as 2,979 trucks are engaged in transportation work with the ACL plant at Darlaghat.

The Adani group management was firm on its stand of reducing the freight to Rs 6 PTPK and the meeting remained inconclusive. It, however, shared with the representatives of the transporters societies the reasons why the freight rates should be reduced. The representatives of eight transporters societies are studying the details.

Kritika Kulhari, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, appealed to both parties to amicably resolve the issue and maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, truckers held a protest rally outside the ACC Ltd plant at Gagal village today. They raised slogans against the Adani group management for the abrupt closure of the plant. They threatened to launch an agitation if steps were not taken to resolve the issue in the next few days. A large number of women and elderly people participated in the rally. Besides 3,500 truckers, ancillary service providers have also been badly hit due to the closure of the plant.

