Truckers-Adani mgmt talks inconclusive

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 14

A meeting between the Adani Group management and transporters held in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla today could not break the two-month-long stalemate over freight rates. The Adani Group management offered Rs 8.30 per tonne per km (PTPK) as freight for multi-axle vehicles while the transporters proposed a higher rate.

Chief Executive Officer of Adani Group Ajay Kapoor and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also attended the meeting that could not break the impasse.

Chauhan told mediapersons that unanimity could not be arrived upon at the meeting. The Adani Group management offered a rate of less than Rs 10 PTPK. He said, “The transporters did not accept the freight rate offered by the Adani Group management and the dispute could not be resolved. The state government is committed to protecting the interests of the transporters. The government has convened six meetings to break the stalemate.”

Core committee member Ramkrishan Sharma said that it was unfortunate that the Adani Group management was adamant. It offered a freight to Rs 8.50 PTPK for multi-axle vehicles today, which was not acceptable to us. “We have unanimously decided a rate of Rs 10.70 PTPK,” he added.