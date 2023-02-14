Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 13

The state government today proposed Rs 10.35 per tonne per km (PTPK) as freight rate for transporters whose trucks are engaged with the Ambuja Cements plant at Darlaghat in Solan and the ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur district.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Shimla between the Adani Group management, transporters and the government after pondering over various proposals.

For first time, rate proposal not opposed The Adani Group management for the first time did not oppose the proposed double-digit freight rate of Rs 10.35 PTPK

It will convey its decision on Tuesday after consulting higher management

The transporters had earlier refused to accept a lower freight rate of Rs 6 PTPK offered by the Adani Group against the existing rates are Rs 10.58 PTPK at Darlaghat and Rs 11.41 PTPK at Barmana

The Adani Group management for the first time did not oppose the proposed double-digit freight rate of Rs 10.35 PTPK. However, it would formally convey its decision after consulting the higher management.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Adani Group, is slated to visit Shimla tomorrow to convey the company’s decision on the proposed freight rate. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had urged both parties to end the stalemate amicably.

Prior to meeting the Chief Minister, the Adani Group management and the transporters along with Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy and Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani pondered over various proposals and arrived at this rate.

Core committee members of the transporters societies Naresh Gupta, Balak Ram Sharma and Ramkrishan Sharma said that though they were demanding a freight of Rs 10.70 PTPK, they agreed on Rs 10.35 PTPK. A 5 per cent rebate would be granted on 24-wheel multi-axle vehicles.

As many as 2,979 trucks at Darlaghat and more than 3,500 at Barmana are without work after the Adani Group unilaterally closed its two cements plants on December 15. The transporters had refused to accept a lower freight rate of Rs 6 PTPK offered by the Adani Group. The existing rates are Rs 10.58 PTPK at Darlaghat and Rs 11.41 PTPK at Barmana.