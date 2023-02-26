Truckers reject freight rate cut by UltraTech

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 25

The management of the UltraTech Cement factory at Baga in Arki subdivision of Solan district appears to be going the Adani Group way as it unilaterally notified reduced freight rates last evening.

Six societies of transporters have refused to accept the unilateral decision of the factory management. The development is likely to pose a new challenge to the state government that has barely managed to resolve the two-month impasse between the transporters and the Adani Group management.

As per the letter issued by the UltraTech Cement management, freight rates of Rs 10.30 per tonne per km (PTPK) and Rs 9.30 PTPK have been notified for the hilly terrain for the rigid axle and multi-axle vehicles, respectively, as against the prevailing rate of Rs 10.71 PTPK for both categories. A rate of Rs 5.15 PTPK has been fixed for plain areas for all vehicles.

The management claimed the rates were revised as per the prevailing cluster pattern and the meeting held with the transporters yesterday. The rates notified by the Adani Group management a few days ago have been adopted by the UltraTech Cement management.

The UltraTech plant lies within 45-km radius from the Darlaghat-based plant of the Adani Group management.

Transporters have opposed this unilateral reduction in the freight rate by the company. “It is surprising to note that the company management declared the new reduced freight today though it was decided yesterday,” said Hans Raj, secretary of the Baghal Land Losers’ Transport Society that plies around 1,850 trucks.

He said a letter expressing non-acceptance of the rates had been sent to the management and the district administration. “It is inappropriate to equate the freight rate prevailing at Adani plants with that at the UltraTech plant,” Hans Raj added. Over 3,500 trucks work for the UltraTech Cement plant.