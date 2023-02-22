Truckers resume work after 68 days in in Solan & Bilaspur districts

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 21

Transportation activities resumed at the Ambuja Cements plant at Darlaghat in Solan district and the ACC Ltd plant at Barmana in Bilaspur district after 68 days today.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) governing the new freight rates was worked out amicably between the Adani Group management and the transport societies at the two plants. The MoU would be signed by the two sides as well as members of the permanent committee comprising officials of various government departments. Both parties had proceeded to Shimla to sign the same.

Transporters alleged that while working out modalities for the MoU, the Adani Group management refused to honour the agreement arrived at yesterday and it was after much toil that the terms were settled.

“As per the terms of MoU worked out at Darlaghat, the company will enhance its annual dispatch of cement and clinker to 12 lakh metric tonne (LMT) and 50 lakh LMT, respectively,” said Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a transporters’ society at Darlaghat.

It was mutually decided not to add any more vehicles as it would reduce the availability of work. The transporters said they were hopeful of getting another 13-paise hike in the freight rates in view of the recent fuel price hike.

Sharma said the management had offered Rs 4.65 per tonne per km (PTPK) for the plain areas, but they insisted that as per the prevailing practice, it should be 50 per cent of the rate for the hilly areas. A rate of Rs 5.15 PTPK was finally agreed upon.

The truckers have been directed to obtain national permits as the company would transport clinker to Jammu and Kashmir from Darlaghat for the first time.

The contentious issue of swapping the two cement brands was also mutually agreed upon as the company enhanced its annual dispatch. As per the MoU, if the plant was shut in future due to non-bona fide reasons, the transporters would have the option of moving the court.