Truckers submit freight bills; lodge protest too in Arki

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 14

Trouble seems to be brewing for the UltraTech Cement management at Baga in Arki subdivision as truckers have started submitting freight bills on the reduced rates notified by the company, but only after registering their protest in the remarks column. If the issue is not resolved, the situation may snowball into a conflict, sources say.

The plant management unilaterally reduced the freight rate on February 23. The decision had, however, not been accepted by about 3,500 transporters that operate under six societies. They had lodged their protest before the Arki SDM as well as the firm management.

“The management revised the new rates in its billing software after February 23. The truckers are now registering their protest in the remarks column while uploading the online bills. The bills are usually cleared within two-three days,” said Daulat Singh Thakur, general secretary, joint action committee of the transporters. The freight bills this week amounted to around Rs 6-7 crore, he added.

The UltraTech management did not attend a meeting convened by the Arki SDM yesterday, where the transporters highlighted their objections.

Arki SDM Keshav Ram said the transporter societies working for UltraTech Cement had expressed concern over the reduced rates and the administration was trying to amicably resolve the issue.

The management did not attend yesterday’s meeting at Darlaghat. Another meeting would be held at the office of the Mangal Land Losers Transport Society at Baga on March 20 where the plant management had been asked to come.