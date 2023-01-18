Truckers to stage march at Shimla secretariat on Jan 21

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 17

Truckers representing transport societies of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat and ACC Limited, Barmana, will take out a march at the state secretariat at Shimla on January 21.

With the state government yet to notify the freight rate despite holding several round of talks with the management of Adani Group and truckers, the latter were planning to take the agitation to the next level, informed Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a transport union.

He said it was unfortunate that the Adani management had failed to show any inclination to resolve the dispute and transporters and ancillary service providers were suffering loss of work.

He demanded immediate notification of the freight rate by the state government so that work could resume.

Despite lapse of 35 days when the two cement plants were closed by the Adani management, no breakthrough could be achieved to resolve the dispute. The Adani Group management has reduced the freight rate to Rs 6 per ton per km (PTPK) from the existing Rs 10.58 PTPK existing at ACL Darlaghat and Rs 11.41 PTPK at ACC Limited, Barmana.

The state government is yet to notify the freight rate worked out after engaging a consultant and taking into account various components like hike in fuel and other such articles.

Fearing non-acceptance of the freight rate worked out by the state government’s committee, efforts were afoot to arrive at a consensus to save further confrontation between the Adani management and the transporters. As many as 2,979 truckers were engaged at Darlaghat and about 3,500 at Barmana with the two cement companies for transporting cement and clinker.