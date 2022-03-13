Tshechu fair begins at Rewalsar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 12

The three-day state-level Tshechu fair began with traditional fervour at Rewalsar in Mandi district yesterday. Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi inaugurated the event.

On the second day of this festival, Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda took part in a Shobha Yatra. Earlier, he offered prayers at the monastery of Buddhist guru Padmasambhava.

Tshechu fair is organised every year in the memory of Guru Padmasambhava on his birthday in Rewalsar. Thousands of followers from all over the country and abroad participate in the festival.

The minister said, “The town, known as Triveni worldwide, is an important religious place for the people of the Buddhism, the Sikhism and the Hinduism. There is a Hindu temple, a gurdwara and a monastery, where devotees come and perform puja as per their religious customs. He urged everyone to ensure the traditions of mutual harmony.”

Soon, the MTech course would be started in the engineering college, Sundernagar. He said he would place the demand of the people before the Chief Minister regarding the opening of an ITI at Rewalsar.

The minister announced Rs10 lakh for the construction of community toilets. He asked officials of Nagar Panchayat to get the work done at the earliest. —