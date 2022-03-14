Tshechu Fair ends in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 13

The three-day state-level Tshechu Fair concluded at Rewalsar in Mandi today. A large number of Buddhists took part in the event.

Balh SDM Samritika Negi was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. She said Himachal was the Devbhoomi and people had immense faith in their Gods.

She congratulated the fair organising committee and said efforts should be made to preserve the culture and traditions of the region.

Tshechu Fair is held in March every year with great enthusiasm. Thousands of Buddhists from across India and foreign countries assemble at Rewalsar for the fair, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Padma Sambhava, a sage guru from Oddiy, who meditated on the banks of the Rewalsar Lake for many years. —