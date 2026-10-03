Tunnel leaks, landslides prompt scientific survey in Sainj valley

The proposed study will assess the geological and geotechnical conditions in project-affected areas and determine the possible causes of repeated water seepage from underground tunnels and slope failures. It will also identify engineering measures to improve the safety of project infrastructure and minimise the risk of future incidents.

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The decision was discussed at a recent meeting between the district administration and NHPC project officials. The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive scientific assessment of the affected areas. Officials also discussed engaging a specialised organisation with expertise in geotechnical investigations.

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The study is expected to examine rock strength and stability, geological formations, groundwater conditions and water pressure in and around the tunnels. Its findings will help assess the safety of underground structures and determine whether additional engineering measures are required to address seepage and slope instability.

Sainj valley has witnessed several incidents over the years in areas associated with hydro power project construction. Landslides were reported around the powerhouse area in April 2004, June 2006 and February 2007. Tunnel leakage incidents have also been reported in 2014, April 2017, 2018-19, November 2023 and 2025.

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The region has additionally witnessed flooding in 2004, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2023 and 2025. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the impact of hydro power-related construction and infrastructure on the surrounding area and sought a scientific assessment of the causes of such incidents.

A tunnel water leakage incident on September 19 further heightened concerns after damage was reported in the area, prompting renewed questions over the safety of project infrastructure and risks to nearby villages.

Confirming the development, Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma told The Tribune that the geotechnical survey had been proposed for the Sainj valley, particularly project-affected areas, to ascertain the causes of tunnel water leakage and landslides.

“The survey will help establish the reasons behind the recurring tunnel leakage and landslide incidents and suggest measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Sharma said.

He added that NHPC officials had agreed to the proposal and discussions would soon be held with a specialised organisation for conducting the survey.