Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

Hamirpur: Tunnel Number One on the Kiratpur-Manali highway has been shut for vehicular movement as it is getting a facelift. It will be shut until the beautification process is finished ahead of its inauguration.
Col BS Chauhan, project head of the construction firm, said, “The work is in final stage. The tunnel will likely be reopened by the last week of this month.”
