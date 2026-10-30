Tunnels nightmare for Shimla residents, enhance precarity

Cracks in the Cemetery area show what happens when we tunnel a young mountain without studying it. The fear of Chalaunthi has come back to haunt Shimla. This time it is the Cemetery area of the Shanti Vihar ward, where the same four-lane tunnelling has led to cracks in homes. Residents say that the floors and walls of at least seven buildings have developed cracks. When an administration team visited the site recently, it counted eight houses, with cracks even in retaining walls. The residents say blasting is done at night. The tunnel passes beneath 250 to 300 buildings.

The district administration has ordered the work to stop and an IIT-Roorkee team is to look into the damage caused. The official cause is still to be established. But anyone who knows this mountain does not need a report to guess it.

Advertisement

This is the third warning in the past 10 months. In November 2025, the road at Bhattakuffer had caved in while schoolchildren were boarding a bus. On January 9, 2026, cracks split the homes of Chalaunthi, around 20 buildings were declared unsafe and families spent the night in the open at minus 4 degrees. Now it is the Cemetery.

Advertisement

Where Shimla really sits

Shimla is in the lesser Himalayas, the most fractured and most inhabited belt of the range. It lies between the loose, young Shivaliks in the south and the heavy Greater Himalayas in the north. It takes pressure from both sides. The Himalayas are not old, stable landforms but young, folded and faulted mountains, still rising and still adjusting.

Advertisement

This is why grouting is no cure here. Grouting, as described in geotechnical studies, means injecting cement or chemical mixtures under pressure into voids and cracks. In stable ground, it may work locally. In a faulted mountain, it can push open old weak zones, block some water paths, pressurise others and simply move the stress somewhere else. What looks like repair can be silent re-engineering of the mountain from inside.

Chalaunthi, the Cemetery and in fact the entire Himalayan arc now falls in seismic zone V, as per the latest December 2025 seismic map. Simply put, it is the highest risk category. Every building here must be able to take shaking and any work under the ground must be planned with that in mind.

Why a cracked house is never just one house

In plains, a cracked house is one cracked house. On a mountain slope, it is not. Homes in Shimla are cut into the hillside, one above the other, sharing retaining walls, drains and the same soil. Once a crack opens, rainwater gets in. The soil softens, the retaining wall bulges and the load moves to the house below and then to the road below that. Each failure feeds the next. That is a cascade.

The tunnel passes beneath hundreds of buildings and thousands of people live above it. If cracks widen further, we will not be counting seven or eight houses. This is why the work must stop immediately and stay stopped until the mountain has been studied.

Tunnelling sans geomorphology is a recipe for disaster

Geomorphology is a simple idea. It asks how a slope was formed, where old slides lie, where springs and streams run underground and how thick and loose the soil is. Without this, a tunnel is being dug blind.

Nor was this a surprise. A police complaint was filed at Parwanoo in 2023, warning that slope cutting by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in fragile terrain put lives and property at risk. The widening of the highway from Parwanoo to Shimla to four lanes began in September 2015. When risks are formally reported and the work goes on unchanged, it is no longer an accident. It is negligence.

What must be done

First, all blasting beneath inhabited slopes must stop until an independent geological, geomorphological and structural study is done and made public.

Second, every building along the alignment must be audited and residents must be told the results.

Third, families must get real compensation, including rent and relief from EMIs, because it is not the contractor who sleeps in the cold. Fourth, the Municipal Corporation, ward committees and the Disaster Management Authority must be part of monitoring, not spectators. Finally, all tunnelling projects in the lesser Himalayas need a comprehensive review.

Himachal does not need infrastructure that defies its geography. It needs planning that follows carrying capacity, not

contractor appetite.

The mountain has spoken three times now. The question is whether we will finally listen or keep blasting our way to disaster.

(The writer is a former Deputy Mayor of Shimla)