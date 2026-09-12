Tunnels open on Kiratpur-Manali highway, Pandoh jams set to ease

Himachal Pradesh’s connectivity to Kullu-Manali received a major boost on Friday with the opening of the Hanogi and Diyod tunnels to vehicular traffic on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Mandi district. The twin tunnels, constructed under the Pandoh-Takoli project, are expected to ease one of the most persistent traffic bottlenecks on the highway and provide relief to commuters and tourists travelling towards Kullu and Manali.

The 2.8-km Diyod tunnel (T4-01) and the 650-metre Hanogi tunnel (T4-02) constitute the entry section of the Pandoh-Takoli project. Initially, one carriageway of each of the twin-tube tunnels has been opened after successful trials and completion of the requisite safety checks.

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The opening of the tunnels is expected to significantly improve traffic movement through the Pandoh section, where frequent congestion has often resulted in long delays. With the new infrastructure becoming operational, the affected road stretch will be reduced from nearly 6 km to around 3.5 km. This is likely to bring particular relief to motorists negotiating the stretches around Jogni Mata Temple, Diyod and Hanogi, which have witnessed prolonged traffic snarls.

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The Pandoh-Takoli project, an important component of the Kiratpur-Manali Corridor, comprises five twin-tube tunnels. A 45-metre-high and 140-metre-long bridge near Khotinalla has also been constructed to connect two tunnel sections, adding to the major engineering works undertaken as part of the project.

The Rs 4,465.94-crore End of Pandoh Bypass-Takoli four-laning project covers 18.908 km and is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The project is aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving travel efficiency and ensuring safer and smoother movement on the strategically important highway.

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Varun Chari, Project Director of the Kiratpur-Manali four-laning project, said the tunnels had been opened after completing all necessary safety procedures. He said the development would improve connectivity from Mandi towards Manali, ease congestion in the Pandoh section and make journeys faster and smoother.

Tourism stakeholders in Kullu-Manali have also welcomed the development. Roshan Thakur, president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, and Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said the tunnels could reduce travel time between Mandi and Manali by nearly an hour.

They said tourists had earlier faced lengthy traffic jams in the Pandoh region, while monsoon travel was particularly challenging because of landslide-prone stretches. They hoped the improved connectivity would make travel safer and more comfortable and give a further boost to tourist arrivals in Kullu-Manali.

The opening of the two tunnels marks a crucial step towards making the Kiratpur-Manali highway safer, faster and more reliable, while strengthening the region’s vital tourism and economic links.