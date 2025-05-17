Turkish firm’s role in Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway project survey raises eyebrows

A hoteliers’ association has raised serious concerns over the involvement of a Turkish company in the survey for the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway project, calling for its immediate suspension on national security grounds. Addressing a press conference today, Vedram Thakur, chief adviser, Manali Hotel Association, questioned the role of the foreign firm and demanded that the Union Government should intervene without delay.

Thakur asserted that allowing a company from a country known to maintain close ties with India’s adversaries to conduct surveys in sensitive border areas poses a potential security threat. He alleged that the survey, carried out by Yuksel Proje, was deliberately planned in a zigzag manner between orchards and hotels, raising doubts about its intent and implications. “We seek to bring the government's attention to this matter, which is of grave national importance,” he stated.

Expressing skepticism over the current route and the foreign involvement in the project, Thakur urged the Centre to reconsider the railway alignment and assign the survey to Indian agencies. He said that any survey should prioritise the protection of local livelihoods, environmental sustainability and transparent public consultation involving former representatives, panchayats and affected communities.

Referring to Turkiye’s political stance, he pointed out that Yuksel Proje hails from a nation that has publicly supported Pakistan and issued controversial statements regarding Kashmir. He added. “Considering national security concerns, an independent survey led by Indian agencies is necessary to ensure transparency and safeguard local interests.”

Thakur also highlighted the severe ecological consequences the railway project could have on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. He alleged, “Estimates suggest that over one lakh trees may be cut down, which could disrupt biodiversity, permanently damage water sources and degrade forest areas. Additionally, the proposed route runs through fertile lands, apple orchards and rural settlements — regions that contribute significantly to India’s horticultural economy.” He warned that any adverse impact on apple cultivation would jeopardise the livelihood of thousands of families.

The tourism industry, a major economic driver of Kullu-Manali, is also at risk. Thakur expressed concerns that construction-related disturbances — such as tunnel excavations, loud machinery operations and increased vibrations — would diminish the region’s natural beauty, ultimately leading to a decline in visitor numbers. Small businesses, hotels, taxi operators and handicrafts could suffer as a result, he cautioned.

While advocating for progress, Thakur clarified that the association does not oppose infrastructure development but insists that it should be undertaken with due consideration for national security and environmental equilibrium. He said, “Growth should not come at the expense of local heritage, sustainability and livelihoods. The government must ensure a balanced approach that safeguards both security and prosperity.”