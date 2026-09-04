Turn knowledge into solutions for society: Guv to young technocrats

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta presided over the 8th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una at the Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra in Samoor Kalan village near Una city. In his address, the Governor called upon young technocrats to turn their knowledge and skills into solutions for society.

A total of 206 degrees, including 189 B.Tech and 17 M.Tech degrees, were conferred on the graduating students during the ceremony. Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar graced the occasion as special guests.

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The Governor said there is a great need to develop technology to address natural disasters such as landslides, blizzards and floods in the hill state. He said that technical interventions could help forecast these disasters and minimise losses. He added that innovations are also required in the fields of agricultural technology and water conservation.

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The Governor called upon the graduating students to develop need-based technical interventions in rural entrepreneurship, agriculture, water conservation and disaster management. He said that in the present era, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, semiconductors, robotics and quantum computing are reshaping the world. In this changing era, students should utilise these tools and skills to find solutions to social issues.

Congratulating the students and their family members, as well as the faculty of IIIT Una, the Governor said the convocation ceremony marks the end of one phase of learning and the beginning of a new journey, with opportunities to explore and responsibilities to shoulder for the good of society. “Your degree is not the destination, but the foundation of your journey,” he told the students.

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He urged the students to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2027 and to keep updating their skills and knowledge towards achieving its objectives.

Anurag Thakur said education opens the doors to knowledge and that the country’s youth have demonstrated a drive towards dedication, perseverance, innovation and entrepreneurship. Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar said the youth have a crucial role to play in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.

Director of IIIT-Una Manish Gaur read out the annual report of the institute for the previous academic session. He spoke about the achievements in innovation, research and student placements.