Twin tunnels set to decongest Kotla

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to open two twin-tube tunnels near Kotla on the under-construction Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project by May 31. Located within a 1.5-km stretch, these tunnels are designed to bypass Kotla town in the neighbouring Jawali Assembly constituency and ease chronic traffic congestion.

The first twin-tube tunnel, located at Kotla and spanning 720m, was constructed at a cost of Rs 174.30 crore. The second, smaller twin-tube tunnel, measuring 450m, is situated at Jungle-Khas near Kotla and cost Rs 116.25 crore.

According to NHAI officials, the primary construction and finishing work has been completed, with only final touches such as cleaning and painting remaining. Once operational, the tunnels will reduce the route by 670m and significantly cut travel time—from the current 28-38 minutes to just 7-10 minutes—offering a smoother, traffic-free drive on this stretch of NH-154.

Advertisement

The larger Kotla tunnels feature cross-passages to enhance emergency safety, while the shorter Jungle-Khas tunnels do not require such infrastructure due to their limited length.

Excavation for both tunnels began in October 2022 and was completed in a record time of two and a half years. Project Director Vikas Surajewala of NHAI Palampur stated that the tunnels were constructed by Gawar Highway Construction Company under NHAI’s package-1B (Bherkhud to Sihuni section).

Advertisement

“All necessary safety measures have been incorporated,” Surajewala emphasised. “Each tunnel is equipped with fire extinguishers, alarms, smoke detectors, jet-fan ventilators, LED and fluorescent lighting for better visibility and CCTV cameras to ensure commuter safety.”

Once opened, these tunnels are expected to greatly benefit local commuters and freight transport by relieving the bottleneck at Kotla, often plagued by heavy congestion due to the high volume of trucks and passenger vehicles.