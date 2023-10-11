Two arrested for carrying narcotics

Our Correspondent

Una, October 10

A woman was arrested with 94 grams of marijuana from Tahliwal in Haroli today. The woman is a resident of Rajnagar in Nangal. A man was arrested from Rampur village near Una after a police party recovered 33 grams of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Har Kamal Singh of Barari, Nangal. Cases under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act have been registered.

