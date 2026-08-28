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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two arrested for migrant’s murder from Chandigarh railway station

Two arrested for migrant’s murder from Chandigarh railway station

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The warrants were issued by a Bench comprising Judicial Member SP Sood and Member Suresh Chander Kaushik.
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The Baddi police arrested two Uttar Pradesh residents, accused of murdering a migrant worker over his alleged relationship with the sister of one of them, at the Chandigarh railway station late on Tuesday evening, within 24 hours of the crime. The accused, identified as Vishal and Mayank, were on Wednesday produced before a court, which remanded them in six-day police custody, according to a police officer.

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The victim, Deepak Kumar, who lived in rented accommodation at Jattimajra village in the Baddi industrial area, was married but was allegedly in a relationship with Vishal’s sister. The relationship had become a cause for concern for her family as the two often met at Deepak’s rented room. The victim’s family lives in his native village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the accused allegedly confronted Deepak at his room in the presence of Vishal’s sister and later assaulted him, repeatedly hitting him with a small LPG cylinder. He sustained a fatal head injury.

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The two accused fled the scene on a motorbike and reached the Chandigarh railway station, where they bought tickets to travel to their native village in Bareilly. The Baddi police, however, confronted them there on Tuesday evening. The police had formed separate teams to trace the accused after obtaining a clue about their whereabouts. The duo had allegedly called another youngster for help after the murder, and the police traced them by following leads from the phone call.

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A team was also dispatched to the Kalka railway station as the accused were allegedly planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The police had earlier arrested Vishal’s parents and sister for helping the duo flee the crime scene. An investigation is underway.

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