Two bikers killed in mishap

Chamba, February 18
Two youths were killed when their bike abruptly went out of control and fell in the Ravi banks near Dakog on the Chamba-Bharmour NH today.
On getting information, government officials posted in the area reached the accident site and retrieved the bodies of Sachin Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both residents of nearby villages. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana has directed the field staff to disburse immediate relief to the bereaved family members.
