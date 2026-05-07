Two BJP-supported candidates file papers for Zila Parishad elections in Dharamsala

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma on Thursday claimed that the people of the state had made up their mind to “teach the Congress government a lesson” for betraying public trust and making false promises. He interacted with mediapersons after participating in the nomination process of two BJP-supported candidates for the Zila Parishad elections. BJP-supported candidates Satish Chaudhary and Seema Devi filed their nomination papers from the Jhikli Ichhi ward and the Sokni-Da-Kot ward, respectively. Kangra BJP district president Sachin Sharma, Dharamsala BJP Mandal president Vishal Nehria, state BJP media co-incharge Vishva Chakshu and a large number of party workers were present.

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Though the Zila Parishad and panchayat elections were not fought on party symbols, Sharma said that the BJP was supporting candidates after extensive discussions with the top leadership down up to the booth level. He added that the party had officially released a list of the candidates it was supporting in the state after internal consultations and organisational review.

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Sharma said that the party organisation would “capture the Municipal Corporation” and the election results would be in favour of the BJP. He added that the party had consciously decided to field several new faces after reviewing the results of the previous elections and public feedback.