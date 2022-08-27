Two bodies found in Pong reservoir

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 26

The Jawali police recovered two decomposed bodies, including of a woman, from the Pong Dam reservoir near Karu late last evening. A fisherman first spotted the bodies floating in the reservoir and informed the police.

Body of flash flood victim recovered Mandi: The body of flash flood victim Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Kangra district, was recovered from Choz nullah in Kullu district yesterday. Rahul was washed away along with three others in a flash flood at Choz nullah in Kullu district on July 6. The bodies of three other victims are still to be traced.

The male was today identified as Sitar Mohmmad (35), a resident of Sandhyoa village in Mandi district, while the other body was of Durgi Devi (35), a resident of Bahara village in Mandi district.

Additional SP, Nurpur, Surinder Sharma said that the postmortem examination on both bodies was conducted at the Nurpur Civil Hospital and Mohammad’s body was handed over to his family. A case has been registered.

#Kangra #Kullu #nurpur