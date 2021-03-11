Solan: Two booked for creating ruckus at Sanwara toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 12

A ruckus was witnessed at the Sanwara toll plaza here last night where drivers of two trucks and their associates attacked the toll staff with a stick and a sword and smashed lanes as well as the online system installed there. An employee, who was attacked, sustained injuries.

According to Bhupinder Singh, manager of the toll plaza, drivers of two trucks (HP64-B-2666 and HP 63C 2225) who arrived there at around midnight got down from their vehicles and started abusing the toll staff. They were reportedly in an inebriated state.

Though the toll staff tried to broker peace the truck drivers disrupted the traffic on the highway. They parked their trucks in the middle of the road and tried to misbehave with the passing motorists.

The Dharampur police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC, The National Highways Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the erring drivers. Four persons, including two truck drivers, and their associates were arrested.

